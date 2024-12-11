CollisionWeek

Meyer Distributing Opens New Location in North Dakota

Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced the opening of its new crossdock in Bismarck, N.D. The crossdock will have a direct feed from Meyer’s Minneapolis, Minn. distribution hub, which houses one of the largest inventories of automotive accessories, crash and collision, 4×4/Off-Road, and RV & Trailer parts in the Upper Midwest.

“We are excited to take our infrastructure to the next level in the Upper Midwest,” states Jeff Braun, CEO of Meyer. “The increased frequency to the Western half of the state will provide greater availability and more reliable delivery service. We appreciate the support customers have given us over the years.

