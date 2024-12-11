James Metcalf Appointed to LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) announced that it has appointed James S. Metcalf to its Board of Directors as a new independent director effective December 11, 2024, as part of the Board’s ongoing refreshment process.

The Company also announced that Dominick Zarcone has decided not to stand for re-election and will retire from the Board when his term expires in connection with the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting. Following the 2025 Annual Meeting, the Board will consist of ten directors, nine of whom are independent.

“Our Board is committed to active and ongoing refreshment to ensure it has the right mix of skills and experiences to provide effective oversight and guidance of the Company’s strategy, with the goal of producing long-term value for its shareholders,” said Guhan Subramanian, Chairman of LKQ. “To this end, we are excited to welcome Jim to LKQ’s Board as a proven leader who brings significant experience as both a public company chief executive officer and board member. Jim’s leadership experience in business strategy and operational excellence will further enhance the depth, knowledge and skill sets represented on our Board.”

“Finally, on behalf of the Board, I would also like to thank Nick for his leadership and invaluable contributions as an executive and director of LKQ, and we wish him the very best in his retirement from LKQ,” Subramanian concluded.

Metcalf previously served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., a North American building products manufacturer, from 2018 until his retirement as CEO in September 2021 and as Chairman in March 2022. He joined Cornerstone in 2017 as a non-employee director when it was known as NCI Building Systems, Inc.

Prior to joining Cornerstone, he held various roles at USG Corporation, a leading manufacturer of wallboard and building products, including serving as its President and Chief Executive Officer from January 2011 and its Chairman from December 2011 until his retirement from USG in November 2016.

He is currently serving as a board member of both Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG), a value-added distributor serving the specialized professional in the North American construction market, and Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the residential, renewable energy, agtech and infrastructure markets.

He previously served on the boards of the following formerly public companies: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc., NCI Building Systems, Inc., Tenneco Inc., USG Corporation, and Molex Inc. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a BA in Criminal Justice and Pre-Law from The Ohio State University.