GM to Close Cruise Robotaxi Unit and Refocus Autonomous Driving Development on Personal Vehicles

General Motors (NYSE: GM) yesterday announced plans to realign its autonomous driving strategy and prioritize development of advanced driver assistance systems on a path to fully autonomous personal vehicles. GM intends to combine the majority-owned Cruise LLC and GM technical teams into a single effort to advance autonomous and assisted driving. Consistent with GM’s capital allocation priorities, GM will no longer fund Cruise’s robotaxi development work given the considerable time and resources that would be needed to scale the business, along with an increasingly competitive robotaxi market.

GM will build on the progress of Super Cruise, the company’s hands-off, eyes-on