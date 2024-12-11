Fix Auto Canada Adds Franchise Partner in Nova Scotia

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of a new franchise partner, Fix Auto Middleton, located in Middleton, N.S., under the ownership of Kevin Feener. Feener, a seasoned business owner since 1985, has been a prominent figure in Middleton’s automotive sector with K & J Truck Center.
“I have worked around automotive repairs from a young age. When the opportunity arose to acquire this location, a well-known collision repair centre in the area, I seized it to continue providing quality work to my community and to support the growth of my family business,” said Feener.
In the transition to Fix Auto
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.