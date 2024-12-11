Fix Auto Canada Adds Franchise Partner in Nova Scotia

Fix Auto Canada announced the addition of a new franchise partner, Fix Auto Middleton, located in Middleton, N.S., under the ownership of Kevin Feener. Feener, a seasoned business owner since 1985, has been a prominent figure in Middleton’s automotive sector with K & J Truck Center.

“I have worked around automotive repairs from a young age. When the opportunity arose to acquire this location, a well-known collision repair centre in the area, I seized it to continue providing quality work to my community and to support the growth of my family business,” said Feener.

In the transition to Fix Auto