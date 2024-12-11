CCG Surpasses 1000 Independent Collision Repair Locations

Network has member repair facilities in 47 states, in addition to Washington, D.C. and Canada.

The Certified Collision Group, Inc. (CCG) announced that the company has eclipsed 1,000 independent collision repair locations in its member network platform serving independent collision repair operators across the U.S. and Canada. CCG operates in 47 states, Washington DC and Canada.

The focus remains on supporting affiliates with an empowering approach, commitment to OEM certifications, quality, performance management and 65+ vendor partnership offerings. CCG works with affiliates and insurance carriers to provide a viable alternative that is differentiated by approximately 3,000 OEM badges and the