Quality Collision Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in Utah

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the expansion of its presence in Utah with the acquisition of Auto Crafters Auto Body & Paint. This addition brings QCG’s total to 14 locations in the Beehive State, three of which are scheduled to open soon.

“We look forward to expanding our mark in Utah with the addition of Auto Crafters,” says Navada Smith, VP of Operations over QCG’s Utah market. “We’re excited to offer even more value to our customers and continue driving success around the state with this addition.”

The Layton-based repair shop began with two brothers, Nick and Jim Thiros, who