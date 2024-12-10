November New Light-Vehicle Sales Exceed Projections

Sales at highest rate since May 2021. Alternatively fueled vehicles nearly 20% of new vehicles sold this year.
New light-vehicle sales in November 2024 beat expectations with a monthly SAAR of 16.5 million units, the highest since May 2021 according to the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA). November’s SAAR also increased 6.7% from November 2023, with its raw volume total of 1.360 million units up 10.1% year over year.
According to Wards Intelligence, retail volume represented 1.19 million units of November’s total, an increase of 7.4% based on daily selling rates. Daily selling rate comparisons are helpful here because November
