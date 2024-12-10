ASE Reminds Industry to Stay Current with Certifications and Account Information Heading into New Year

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) urges automotive service professionals to take proactive steps to ensure their certifications and account information are up to date as the new year approaches. Keeping certifications current and maintaining accurate contact information allows service professionals to access valuable resources, notifications and benefits that support their careers.

“With all that service professionals do to keep so many vehicles in operation, they may not realize that some of their certifications will expire on Dec. 31,” said Dave Johnson, president and CEO of ASE. “We recommend they log into their ASE accounts and take the