Parts Authority Opens Two New National Auto Body Locations

Parts Authority, the national distributor of automotive and truck parts, is expanding its presence in the collision repair sector with the grand opening of two new National Auto Body Powered by Parts Authority locations.

These new facilities, located in Piscataway, N.J. and Glendale, Ariz., will offer an extensive inventory of high-quality replacement collision parts, including a full line of CAPA certified parts, ensuring that shops have access to the reliable components they need to meet rigorous industry standards.

In addition to collision-specific parts, these new locations will also provide access to Parts Authority’s complete range of automotive and truck parts,