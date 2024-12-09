CollisionWeek

Crash Champions Presents $200,000 to Collision Engineering at Charity Golf Outing

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team today proudly announced a $200,000 contribution to Collision Engineering, presented at the organization’s Charity Golf Outing. The presentation marked the capstone of Crash Champions’ 11th annual signature fundraising event, which brings together hundreds of collision repair industry professionals, vendors, and partners to raise funds for deserving non-profit organizations.

Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert presents a gift of $200,000 to Collision Engineering raised at the company’s 2024 Charity Golf Outing held December 5 in Dana Point, Calif.

The 2024 Golf Outing, which took place Dec. 5 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana

