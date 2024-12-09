Crash Champions Presents $200,000 to Collision Engineering at Charity Golf Outing

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team today proudly announced a $200,000 contribution to Collision Engineering, presented at the organization’s Charity Golf Outing. The presentation marked the capstone of Crash Champions’ 11th annual signature fundraising event, which brings together hundreds of collision repair industry professionals, vendors, and partners to raise funds for deserving non-profit organizations.

The 2024 Golf Outing, which took place Dec. 5 at Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana