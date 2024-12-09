Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Washington State

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of City Center Collision Services in Tumwater, Wash.

City Center Collision Services has provided auto body repairs in Thurston County and the surrounding areas for over a decade. As a proud family-owned business, they are dedicated to caring for every customer who visits their center.

“We take pride in our high-quality collision repairs that exceed industry standards. I believe Classic Collision embodies these same values, and I look forward to becoming part of the Classic team,” said Eric Pederson, the former owner of City Center Collision Services.

“Having City Center Collision become part of