Attendee Registration Opens for Northeast Trade Show

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced that attendee registration for free admission to the 2025 NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show is now open. Set for March 14-16, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center (MEC) in Secaucus, N.J., the 2025 show marks 48 years AASP/NJ has presented its flagship event. Automotive professionals know NORTHEAST is the destination location to experience the latest equipment, advances in technology and the best education on this side of the country given by the