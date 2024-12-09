CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / asTech Partners with Auto-Wares

asTech Partners with Auto-Wares

By Leave a Comment

Repairify, the remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence provider to the collision and mechanical repair industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Auto-Wares, a provider of automotive parts, tools, and equipment in North America. This collaboration will enable Auto-Wares customers to access asTech’s advanced diagnostic technologies and repair solutions, improving operational efficiency and service accuracy in the automotive repair industry.

Through this partnership, customers of Auto-Wares’ Bumper to Bumper and Auto Value networks will gain access to asTech’s patented diagnostic platform, which connects original equipment (OE) diagnostic tools in asTech’s data centers to compatible aftermarket tools in the shop.

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey