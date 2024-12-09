asTech Partners with Auto-Wares

Repairify, the remote diagnostics, calibrations, programming, and automotive intelligence provider to the collision and mechanical repair industries, today announced a strategic partnership with Auto-Wares, a provider of automotive parts, tools, and equipment in North America. This collaboration will enable Auto-Wares customers to access asTech’s advanced diagnostic technologies and repair solutions, improving operational efficiency and service accuracy in the automotive repair industry.

Through this partnership, customers of Auto-Wares’ Bumper to Bumper and Auto Value networks will gain access to asTech’s patented diagnostic platform, which connects original equipment (OE) diagnostic tools in asTech’s data centers to compatible aftermarket tools in the shop.