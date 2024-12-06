Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Increase in November

Manheim index was up both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis were higher in November compared to October. The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index (MUVVI) rose to 205.4, an increase of 0.2% from a year ago. The seasonal adjustment to the index amplified the change for the month, as non-seasonally adjusted values declined slightly. The non-adjusted price in November decreased by 0.1% compared to October, moving the unadjusted average price down 1.0% year over year.

Increasing used vehicle prices allow for more collision repair work prior to it being declared a total