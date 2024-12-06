IBIS Worldwide Announces 2025 Theme and Event Calendar

IBIS USA April 1-3 in Chicago.

IBIS Worldwide, the global thought leader and networking platform for the collision repair industry announced its 2025 theme: Shaping the Future: Leadership Through Collaboration.

As the collision repair sector stands at the forefront of transformative change, driven by rapid technological advancements, evolving consumer expectations, and global sustainability demands, this theme highlights the critical need for united leadership. IBIS 2025 will serve as a platform where industry leaders can come together to share insights, foster innovation, and develop solutions for the future.

“This year’s theme is a call to action,” said Louise Cooke, head of event content, “The challenges our industry faces require collaboration, creativity, and resilience. No single organisation can tackle these issues alone. Through the power of partnership and strategic thinking, IBIS 2025 will empower leaders to actively shape the future of the collision repair industry.”

IBIS 2025 conferences will explore critical topics such as the adoption of new repair technologies, sustainability imperatives, and shifting consumer behaviors. Attendees will leave equipped with the tools and knowledge needed to drive real-world transformation and inspire the next generation of leaders.

IBIS Worldwide 2025 Event Calendar

IBIS Worldwide also unveiled its event calendar for 2025, featuring a dynamic lineup of conferences and networking opportunities across the globe. As the premier platform for the international collision repair industry, IBIS continues its mission to unite leaders, foster collaboration, and shape the future of the sector.

The 2025 schedule reflects IBIS’s expanding reach and commitment to providing world-class insights and connections, with events taking place in key regions and industry hubs.

Mark your calendars for these landmark dates:

IBIS Middle East 2025 – Dubai, February 18-19

IBIS USA 2025 – Chicago, April 1-3

IBIS ASEAN 2025 – May 2025

IBIS@ Autopromotec – May 23

IBIS Global Summit 2025 – Istanbul, June 2025

IBIS@ Automechanika Istanbul – June 12-15

IBIS Iberia 2025 – September 2025

IBIS@ CSN Italia – October 2025

IBIS France 2025 – November 2025

IBIS@ Automechanika Dubai – December 9-12

More information on the event calendar and updates are available online.