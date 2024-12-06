Hyundai Motor and Kia Robotics LAB Announces X-ble Shoulder Wearable Robot Launch Plans

Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Corporation unveiled the wearable robot X-ble Shoulder. The device can increase workers’ efficiency and reduce musculoskeletal injuries. The video embedded below was released on Hyundai Motor Group’s YouTube channel show the X-ble Shoulder in action.

Another video on details the unit’s development story.

The X-ble Shoulder is the first product in the X-ble line. When used for ‘overhead work’ where an operative’s arm is raised, X-ble Shoulder can augment the user’s upper arm muscle strength and reduce the burden on the upper musculoskeletal system.

According to the company, the benefits of the

X-ble