ASE Announces 2024 Award Winners

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has announced its award winners for 2024.

“These awards represent outstanding achievement in many areas of ASE Certification,” said Dave Johnson, ASE president and CEO. “The individuals being honored have demonstrated their knowledge by placing among the highest scoring automotive professionals holding ASE credentials. This, along with their exemplary performance each and every day, makes them exceptional examples of our industry to the public we serve. Together with our industry partners and award sponsors, we salute the best of the best.”

The award winners include:

Acura/ASE Master Automotive Technician of the Year

Orlando Gonzalez, Doral Acura (Miami, Florida)

Advance Auto Parts/ASE Parts Specialist of the Year

Robert Pyne, Advance Auto Parts (Attleboro, Massachusetts)

Auto Value/Bumper to Bumper/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

Avery Breneman, Avery’s Auto Repair (Blackfoot, Idaho)

Army/Ford/ASE Master Military Technician of the Year

SFC Braxton Booker, U.S. Army (Vilseck, Germany)

SFC Elvin Vazquez, U.S. Army (Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia)

Axalta Coating Systems/ASE Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Randy Norris, Ultimate Paint Shop (Lake Bluff, Illinois)

Big O Tires/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Brian Simpson, Wenco Industries-Big O Tires (Colorado Springs, Colorado)

BMW/ASE Master Automobile Technicians of the Year

Scott Bedo, Fields BMW South Orlando (Orlando, Florida)

Aaron Happ, BMW of Rochester (Rochester, New York)

Alex Himes, Sandia BMW (Albuquerque, New Mexico)

Leif Johnson, Motorwerks Mini (Golden Valley, Minnesota)

BMW/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Stark Buckner, Classic Collision (Marietta, Georgia)

BodyShop Business/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Scott Evans, Premier Body Shop (Santa Clara, California)

Bridgestone Retail Operations/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Lloyd Kozak, Firestone Complete Auto Care (Carpentersville, Illinois)

Byrl Shoemaker/ASE Education Foundation Instructor of the Year

Brian Manley, Cherry Creek Innovation Campus (Centennial, Colorado)

Car-O-Liner/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Sergia Barba, BMW of Riverside (Riverside, California)

CCAR/Electude/ASE Instructor of the Year

John Stratton, Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES (New Hartford, New York)

Cengage/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jerry Newton, Honest Engine Auto Repair (Henniker, New Hampshire)

Cloyes/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

Michael Bush, Cosumnes River College (Sacramento, California)

Delco Remy/ASE M/H Truck Electrical/Electronic Systems Technician of the Year

Joseph Urbibe, School Board of Broward County (Oakland Park, Florida)

Discount Tire/ASE Automobile Technician of the Year

Robert Ziolkowski, Dunn Tire/Discount Tire (Buffalo, New York)

Enterprise Mobility/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Derrick Kemp, Enterprise Mobility (Fort Myers, Florida)

First Student/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

Earl Heinrichs, First Student (St. Louis, Missouri)

Ford/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Harold Crenner, Shults Ford Lincoln (Wexford, Pennsylvania)

Freightliner/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

David Wager, Truck Country (Shullsburg, Wisconsin)

Garage Gurus/ASE Automobile Master + A9 + L1-L4 Technician of the Year

Brian Atwood, Four Guys Auto (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

Gates Tools for Schools/ASE Instructor of the Year

Mark Armbrecht, Des Moines Area Community College (Ankeny, Iowa)

Gates/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

David Bean, Butler Automotive (Rockville, Maryland)

GM/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

Aaron Hopf, Bob Luegers Motors (Jasper, Indiana)

GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Thomas DeZorzi, Lindsay Buick GMC (Warrenton, Virginia)

GM/ASE Parts Consultant of the Year

Anthony Dilday, Rick Hendrick Chevrolet Naples (Naples, Florida)

Honda/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Joseph Conklin, Zeigler Honda (Kalamazoo, Michigan)

I-CAR Platinum/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Brad Krause, Faulkner Collision Center (Lancaster, Pennsylvania)

Infiniti/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jeffrey Walker, Circle Infiniti (West Long Branch, New Jersey)

International/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

Joseph Behrend, Rush Truck Centers (Idaho Falls, Idaho)

International/ASE Master School Bus Technician of the Year

Nickolas Moreno, RWC Group (Phoenix, Arizona)

KIA/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Nick Roberge, Charlies KIA (Augusta, Maine)

Lexus/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

David Benkert, Performance Lexus (Cincinnati, Ohio)

Lexus/ASE Master Collision Repair & Refinish Technician of the Year

Calvin Beasley, Tom Wood Collision (Indianapolis, Indiana)

Midas International/ASE Master Automotive Technician of the Year

Peter Santovi, Shakopee Midas (Shakopee, Minnesota)

Mitchell1/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Max Caldwell, Pratt Community College AVS (Pratt, Kansas)

Motor Age Training/ASE Master Automobile + L1 Technician of the Year

Raymond Hagemann, Nissan North America (Smyrna, Tennessee)

NAPA/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Logan Tate, Cloverdale Automotive and Tires (Cloverdale, California)

NEXIQ/Snap-on/ASE Master M/H Truck Technician of the Year

William (Zach) Grigsby, Rush Truck Center (Tolleson, Arizona)

Nissan/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jeremy Cotten, Colonial Nissan (Barboursville, Virginia)

Parts Plus Car Care Center/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Nathan Boyer, Westside Garage (Grand Rapids, Michigan)

Pep Boys/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Ravindra Prasad, Pep Boys (Modesto, California)

Pronto/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Jacob Greenwood, Kellys Automotive (Medford, Oregon)

Snap-on/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Christopher Hasbrouck, Quality Automotive Center (Cape Coral, Florida)

SpeeDee Oil Change & Auto Service/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Scott Just, Speedee Oil Change and Automotive (Taunton, Massachusetts)

Stellantis/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Waiokeola Ching, Crown Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram (Dublin, Ohio)

Subaru University/ASE Technician of the Future

Naomi Kraemer, Subaru of Olathe (Olathe, Kansas)

Subaru/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Michael Tarhovicky, Williams Subaru (Sayre, Pennsylvania)

TechNet/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Curtis Morgan Jr., Curtis Morgan’s Garage Inc. (Lamont, Florida)

TechNet/ASE Service Consultant of the Year

Trevor Torgerson, Chapel Hill Tire (Chapel Hill, North Carolina)

Toyota/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

Steve Newton, Anderson Weber (Dubuque, Iowa)

Toyota/ASE Master Collision Repair and Refinish Technician of the Year

Ruben Tovar, Freeman Collision (Santa Rosa, California)

USAF/GM/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year

SrA Bryan Fischer USAF Barksdale Air Force Base (Bossier Parish, Louisiana)

ZF Aftermarket/ASE Master Automobile Technician of the Year