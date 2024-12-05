CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Survey Finds Most Dangerous Drivers on the Road More Frequently

Survey Finds Most Dangerous Drivers on the Road More Frequently

By Leave a Comment

AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety annual Traffic Safety Culture Index shows safer drivers drive less than those that engage in risky behavior.

A new report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety illuminates the issue impacting traffic safety by categorizing drivers based on their self-reported risky behaviors. Speeding, distracted driving, and aggressive driving emerged as the most prevalent dangerous habits. The annual Traffic Safety Culture Index (TSCI) survey identified five distinct driver profiles. The survey asked drivers about their perceived level of danger for various driving behaviors, with most drivers saying unsafe driving behaviors are very or extremely dangerous. Yet,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey