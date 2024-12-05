CollisionWeek

Stephanie Yocum Named Chief People Officer at VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision, which recently opened its 51st location on the East Coast, announced that Stephanie Yocum has been named Chief People Officer. Yocum’s responsibilities include managing the entire employee life cycle—from talent acquisition and employee engagement to development and culture alignment. As part of VIVE’s senior leadership team, she will help guide strategy, shape organizational culture, and foster a workplace where each team member sees their role in the company’s mission.

“I’m excited to ensure that VIVE’s team members feel a strong connection to the brand and its

