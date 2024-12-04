CollisionWeek

Shawn Hezar Named Chief Corporate Development Officer at Caliber

New role to oversee strategic partnerships and evaluate growth opportunities.

Caliber announced today that it has appointed Shawn Hezar, its current Chief Client Officer, to the newly formed position of Chief Corporate Development Officer. In his new role, Shawn will be responsible for evaluating opportunistic acquisitions, supporting Caliber’s efforts to diversify its offerings, and building strategic partnerships.

The Caliber family of automotive repair and service brands, including Caliber Collision and Caliber Auto Glass, has grown to more than 1,800 centers in 41 states across the U.S.

Shawn brings 39 years

