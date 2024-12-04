SEMA Urges President-Elect Trump to Reject EV Mandates

Responding to an active effort to convince President-elect Trump to retain the Biden-Harris Administration’s tailpipe rules and forgo a key campaign promise to halt electric vehicle mandates, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) urged the incoming Administration to stay the course and reject widely unpopular electric vehicle mandates.

SEMA’s letter to the President-elect follows a New York Times report that several of the nation’s largest automakers are requesting that President-elect Trump keep the Biden-Harris Administration tailpipe emissions policy that would eliminate consumers’ vehicle choice by mandating electric vehicles.

“It is disheartening to hear that some within the automotive industry are