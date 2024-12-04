Crash Champions Raises $50,000 For Navy SEAL Foundation

The Crash Champions Collision Repair Team, as part of its ongoing support of the military community and U.S. Armed Forces nonprofit organizations, this week announced a contribution of $50,000 to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

The gift was presented on behalf of Crash Champions team members who purchased and proudly displayed special-edition polos and T-shirts representing the company’s support of the brave men and women who serve, or have previously served, in the U.S. Armed Forces.

“We’re grateful to Crash Champions and its team members for their inspired and ongoing belief in our mission,” said Robin King, Chief Executive Officer of