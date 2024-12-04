AM Best Places Stable Outlook on U.S. Personal Lines Insurance Segment as Auto Insurance Market Improves

Regulatory approvals of insurance premium rate increases helping market recover.

AM Best has revised its outlook to stable from negative for the U.S. personal lines insurance segment for 2025, which corresponds with a change to the personal auto outlook. The shift in the personal lines segment outlook cites improved rate and pricing conditions, particularly in the auto insurance space, along with solid levels of risk-adjusted capitalization among carriers.

The Best’s Market Segment Report also notes more accommodating treatment from regulators on rate requests, rising investments yields and the accelerated adoption of technology among carriers. Offsetting factors include ongoing volatility in