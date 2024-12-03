Nexterra Solutions Launches Choice Repair Network Referral Program

Announces agreement with Certified Collision Group covering North America.

Nexterra Solutions, LLC, the international automotive restoration, claims and service contracts management provider to the insurance and automotive aftermarket sectors, announced yesterday the alignment of its auto physical damage service divisions. With the Nexterra Solutions umbrella launch, the firm now provides a highly scalable, diverse, customizable, shared set of claims and auto repair management solutions to Insurers, Automotive Dealerships, Fleet, Rideshare, OEM, and MSO companies through the widely utilized Dent Concepts, DC Claims Services, and Allied Overspray brands in 50 states, Australia, and Europe.

The company also announced Nexterra’s Choice Repair