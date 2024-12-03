J.D. Power Reports Digital Claims Reporting Now Outperforms Phone-Based Communication

Customer satisfaction with digital claims process surges as Carriers Add Features like automatic collision notification and body shop selection tools.

According to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Claims Digital Experience Study, released today, auto and home insurance carrier investments in new mobile app features are resulting in significantly higher customer satisfaction scores. Overall satisfaction with the digital insurance claims process is 871 (on a 1,000-point scale), up 17 points from 2023.

According to the study, auto and home insurers have spent the past year adding dozens of new features and refinements to their mobile apps, such as automatic collision reporting