Frank Petrane Named President at Maaco

Maaco announced that it has appointed Frank Petrane to serve as its Brand President. Prior to his appointment, Petrane served as Senior Vice President of Fleet Programs at Driven Brands. Petrane has spent more than 18 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Driven Brands, after starting with Maaco as a National Account Manager in 2006.

“Frank brings the experience, history, and knowledge of Maaco business operations and understands how we can win,” said Michael Macaluso, Group President & EVP, Paint, Collision & Glass. “His track record of success and experience leading Driven’s