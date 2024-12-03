CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Frank Petrane Named President at Maaco

Frank Petrane Named President at Maaco

By Leave a Comment

Maaco announced that it has appointed Frank Petrane to serve as its Brand President. Prior to his appointment, Petrane served as Senior Vice President of Fleet Programs at Driven Brands. Petrane has spent more than 18 years in roles of increasing responsibility at Driven Brands, after starting with Maaco as a National Account Manager in 2006.

Frank Petrane was named President at Maaco.

“Frank brings the experience, history, and knowledge of Maaco business operations and understands how we can win,” said Michael Macaluso, Group President & EVP, Paint, Collision & Glass. “His track record of success and experience leading Driven’s

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey