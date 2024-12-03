Boyd Group Announces CEO Succession Plan

Tim O’Day to be succeeded by Brian Kaner in May 2025.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced that, effective May 14, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Timothy O’Day will step down from his current role, to be succeeded by Brian Kaner, current President and Chief Operating Officer of Boyd. These changes are planned to be effective as of the date of the Annual General Meeting of Boyd, which is scheduled to occur on May 14.

O’Day joined Gerber Collision & Glass in