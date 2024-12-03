CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Announces CEO Succession Plan

Boyd Group Announces CEO Succession Plan

By Leave a Comment

Tim O’Day to be succeeded by Brian Kaner in May 2025.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE: BYD) announced that, effective May 14, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Timothy O’Day will step down from his current role, to be succeeded by Brian Kaner, current President and Chief Operating Officer of Boyd. These changes are planned to be effective as of the date of the Annual General Meeting of Boyd, which is scheduled to occur on May 14.

Tim O’Day will step down from his current role of CEO at the Boyd Group in May 2025.

O’Day joined Gerber Collision & Glass in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey