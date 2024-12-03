AASP-MN Announces 23rd Annual Race for Automotive Education February 24-27

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers on Minnesota (AASP-MN) announced the 23rd Annual Race for Automotive Education is planned for February 24-27 at ProKart Indoor Racing, Burnsville, Minn. The event serves as the Alliance’s primary fundraiser for its Automotive Education Fund, which provides financial resources to support automotive students, enhance automotive programs, and raise awareness of career opportunities in the automotive service industry. Since its inception, the fund has disbursed nearly $340,000 directly to students enrolled in automotive programs through the association’s scholarship program and Skills USA competition.

AASP-MN members and other industry supporters will organize teams to compete in kart racing at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. When the final checkered flag waves, the Race for Automotive Education is expected to raise over $15,000, which is earmarked to fund scholarships for students enrolled in ASE-accredited automotive program (collision repair or auto service) in the state of Minnesota. Scholarship awards will be announced in the spring of 2025.

A flyer and registration form is available to download.