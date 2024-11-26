CollisionWeek

U.S. Light Vehicle Sales Projected Up 6% in November Compared to Last Year

On an unadjusted volume level, S&P Global Mobility projects November U.S. light vehicle sales to reach 1.31 million units, growth of 6% from the year ago level. This would translate to a seasonally adjusted rate (SAAR) of 15.9 million units, on trend with the 16.0 million unit mark realized in October.

“Retail sales are showing sustained progress in November, aided by a combination of rising inventory, the beginning of year-end clearance promotional activity, and quite possibly relief from lower interest rates,” said Chris Hopson, principal analyst at S&P Global Mobility. “The overall pace of sales would be relatively unchanged from

