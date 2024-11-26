New York State Secures $11.3 Million from Auto Insurance Companies Over Data Breaches 

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris today secured $11.3 million in penalties from two auto insurance companies, the Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) and The Travelers Indemnity Company (Travelers), for having poor data security which led to the personal information of more than 120,000 New Yorkers being compromised. These events were part of an industry-wide campaign by hackers to steal consumers’ personal information, including driver’s license numbers and dates of birth, from online automobile insurance quoting applications, including those used by GEICO and Travelers.

The hackers then