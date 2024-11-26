Nearly 80 Million Americans Expected to Travel over Thanksgiving

This year’s extended AAA holiday forecast exceeds pre-pandemic numbers, sets new record.

AAA projects 79.9 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. For the first time, AAA’s forecast includes the Tuesday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Day to better capture the flow of holiday travelers. This year’s projection of nearly 80 million travelers is an increase of 1.7 million people compared to last year and 2 million more than in 2019.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel, and this year we’re expecting to set new records across the board,