General Motors Insurance Expands to Three New States

General Motors Insurance announced it expanded to three new states including Alabama, Iowa, and Tennessee. The expansion brings the total number of states where its auto insurance is available to 11.

In addition to the three new states, currently General Motors Insurance is available in Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas.

In January, General Motors Financial rebranded Onstar Insurance, that was original launched in 2020, as GM Insurance. At that time, GM Insurance was available in just Arizona, Texas and Illinois.