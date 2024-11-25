Wesco Group Acquires 360 Paint Supply

The Wesco Group, the paint, body and equipment distributor in the U.S. and Canada, announced that 360 Paint Supply has joined the Wesco Team.

360 Paint Supply started out as a reconditioning supply store and then moved to also selling paint and body shop supplies. In 2019, they moved their Arlington, Texas store to the Stockyard area of Fort Worth and rebranded the business.

“We welcome 360 Paint Supply to the team, we believe they are a great fit with our team with the ability to drive success and innovation.” said Lloyd White, CEO of Wesco Group.

The combined Wesco