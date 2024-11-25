CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / LearnEV+ and CarTechIQ Announce Joint Venture to AI-Enable Heavy-Duty Diagnostics

LearnEV+ and CarTechIQ Announce Joint Venture to AI-Enable Heavy-Duty Diagnostics

By Leave a Comment

LearnEV+ and CarTechIQ have joined forces to launch GlobalTechIQ, LLC., a joint venture delivering AI diagnostic technology for heavy-duty and off-highway vehicle repairs. This collaboration, operating under the name HeavyDutyIQ, leverages live, context-based AI solutions to transform repair processes and empower technicians with real-time, accurate recommendations.

GlobalTechIQ’s AI assistant processes data from a broad array of sources, including heavy-duty OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, and industry veterans. By analyzing these inputs in real-time, the system provides context-aware, live recommendations tailored to specific symptoms and diagnostic trouble codes. This ensures technicians receive the most relevant and actionable solutions instantly.

“Repair shops face

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey