Consumer Sentiment Up in November

Sentiment was up for the fourth consecutive month.

Consumer sentiment inched up 1.3 index points in November compared to the previous month according to the University of Michigan’s Survey of Consumers. In November, sentiment extended a stretch of consecutive incremental increases to a fourth month.

The Consumer Sentiment Index rose to 71.8 in the November 2024 survey, up 1.8% from 70.5 in October and 17.1% above last November’s 61.3.

Consumer sentiment is considered a leading indicator of economic activity. Sentiment levels can also impact consumer’s willingness to make large purchases such as automobiles.

