Classic Collision Acquires Second Repair Facility in Newport News

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Bowditch Collision Center, located on J. Clyde Morris Blvd in Newport News, Va.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“Their reputation for quality, integrity, and commitment to both teammates and customers aligns perfectly with the values we’ve built our business on. We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with Classic Collision,” stated Casey Rosinski, former owner of Bowditch Collision Center.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bowditch Collision Center to the Classic Collision family. This acquisition strengthens our presence in Newport News and adds incredible talent and experience to our Virginia team. We look forward to building on Bowditch’s success

