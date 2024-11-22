Pacific Collision Equipment Acquired by Kalix River Holdings

Focus Advisors, the automotive mergers and acquisitions advisory firm, announced that its client, Pacific Collision Equipment, has been acquired by Kalix River Holdings. Owned and operated by Robert Hornedo, Pacific Equipment sold and serviced Car-O-Liner equipment to collision repairers in Southern California across 1,280 zip codes.

“I enjoyed my time in the industry and took great pleasure in connecting with all types of operators throughout the region.” stated Hornedo, “Selling my business was the hardest decision I’ve ever made, but after 30 years in the industry, I knew it was time to explore my options. Focus Advisors did an outstanding