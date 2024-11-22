CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Enterprise and A.D. Banker Announce Refreshed Continuing Education Course for Insurance Professionals

Enterprise and A.D. Banker Announce Refreshed Continuing Education Course for Insurance Professionals

By Leave a Comment

Enterprise and A.D. Banker announced the relaunch of a continuing education course about rental reimbursement coverage for insurance professionals. The refreshed course includes new data and is now available in an on-demand, online format. With costs covered by Enterprise, the course offers a free opportunity for insurance professionals to complete credits toward retaining their license when using the Enterprise enrollment page, keeping agents informed on the latest insights and best practices, while equipping them with the knowledge necessary to sell rental reimbursement coverage.

“Enterprise strives to cultivate meaningful partnerships that help strengthen our industry and improve the experience for customers

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey