Enterprise and A.D. Banker Announce Refreshed Continuing Education Course for Insurance Professionals

Enterprise and A.D. Banker announced the relaunch of a continuing education course about rental reimbursement coverage for insurance professionals. The refreshed course includes new data and is now available in an on-demand, online format. With costs covered by Enterprise, the course offers a free opportunity for insurance professionals to complete credits toward retaining their license when using the Enterprise enrollment page, keeping agents informed on the latest insights and best practices, while equipping them with the knowledge necessary to sell rental reimbursement coverage.

