Copart Reports Fiscal First Quarter Revenue of $1.15 Billion

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported for its fiscal first quarter ended October 31 revenue was $1.15 billion, gross profit was $512.1 million, and net income attributable to Copart, Inc. was $362.1 million.

These represent an increase in revenue of $126.4 million, or 12.4%; an increase in gross profit of $48.1 million, or 10.4%; and an increase in net income attributable to Copart, Inc. of $29.6 million, or 8.9%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for three months ended October 31, 2024 was $0.37 compared to $0.34 last year, an increase of 8.8%.