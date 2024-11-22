California Body Shop Owner Pleads Guilty to Underreporting Nearly $1.2 Million in Income

Will pay over $300,00 in back taxes and $250,00 penalty.
The Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) agency announced that the owner of a Fullerton, Calif.-based auto body shop pleaded guilty November 15 to filing false tax returns for tax years for tax years 2015 to 2022, underreporting his income by at least $1,184,914.
In Chun Jung, 57, of Anaheim, owned and operated JY JBMT INC., doing business as JY Auto Body, which was registered as a subchapter S corporation. S corporations elect to pass corporate income, losses, deductions, and credits through to their shareholders for federal tax purposes. Shareholders
