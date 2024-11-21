U.S. Traffic Volume Down in September Compared to 2023 as Hurricane Impacted South Atlantic and Gulf Regions

Rolling 12-month traffic through September up over 1% compared to previous year and nearing pre-pandemic peak.

Traffic volume in September was down slightly as Hurricane Helene impacted several states in the South Atlantic and South Gulf regions during the last several days of the month. Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida on September 26 and devastated a broad swath of southeastern states.

Travel for the month of September is estimated at 277.8 billion vehicle miles nationwide according to the most recent data released by the Federal Highway Administration, down 0.2 billion vehicle miles or 0.1%