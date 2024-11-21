Registration Open for Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference

Women in Auto Care, a community of the Auto Care Association announced the opening of registration for its annual Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference. The conference will take place Feb. 18-20 in Atlanta, Ga. at the Starling Curio Collection by Hilton. The 2025 conference theme is “Navigating the Road Ahead”.

The 2025 Women in Auto Care Leadership Conference will feature keynote speaker, Claudia St. John, a bestselling author, and the founder and CEO of The Workplace Advisors, an HR consulting, recruiting, and training firm specializing in equipping businesses with the consulting support and people skills they need to grow.