CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / LexisNexis Reports New Auto Insurance Policy Volume at Record Levels in Third Quarter as Consumers Shop for Better Rates

LexisNexis Reports New Auto Insurance Policy Volume at Record Levels in Third Quarter as Consumers Shop for Better Rates

By Leave a Comment

For the second consecutive quarter, the LexisNexis U.S. Insurance Demand Meter recorded “Nuclear” levels of auto insurance shopping and new policy volumes, while the latter set a new record for growth since LexisNexis Risk Solutions first began tracking U.S. insurance consumer shopping behavior more than a decade ago.

Insurer-led marketing programs fueled activity among price-sensitive consumers who responded in droves to industry rate-taking. At the end of the quarter, nearly half (45%) of the U.S. policies-in-force were shopped at least once in the preceding 12 months, a result of the continued escalation of activity the market has witnessed over the

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey