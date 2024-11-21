IAA Announces New Market Alliance in Oman

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE: RBA) (TSX: RBA) announced that IAA has launched a new Market Alliance with North America Trading L.L.C. in the country of Oman. Through this agreement, IAA will open auction centers in three cities strategically located throughout Oman by the end of 2025. This strategic alliance reaffirms IAA’s commitment to expanding its global buyer base by providing local services and assistance in new markets.

“We are excited to expand our international customer base with IAA’s new Market Alliance in the Middle East,” said Scott Guenther, Senior Vice President, North America Operations at IAA. “North America Trading has