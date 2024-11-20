Wholesale Used-Vehicle Prices Up in First Half of November

Prices were up both month-over-month and year-over-year.

Wholesale used-vehicle prices on a mix-, mileage-, and seasonally adjusted basis increased 1.6% from October in the first 15 days of November. The mid-month Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index increased to 206.1 and is now showing a gain of 0.5% from the full month of November 2023. The seasonal adjustment amplified the results for the month, as the seasonal factor moved much closer to the long-term average for the month of November. The non-adjusted price change in the first half of November rose 0.2% compared to October, and the unadjusted price was down