Progressive Insurance Introduces Accident Response to Customers Nationwide

Progressive Insurance announced the launch of its newest safety feature, Accident Response, to afford customers peace of mind and connect them with emergency or tow services should the unexpected happen on the road.
The optional feature within the app uses phone sensors to detect when a customer may have been in a major accident. If a crash is detected, Progressive will reach out to the driver to see if help is needed. The driver can then quickly and easily request emergency services or a tow truck through the app or with a live agent. If they don’t respond, and
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.