NHTSA Finalizes Updates to 5-Star Safety Ratings Program

Changes will advance safety for vehicle occupants and pedestrians and help consumers make informed decisions on new vehicle purchases.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration yesterday finalized significant updates to its consumer-facing 5-Star Safety Ratings program, a pivotal action that will improve safety on our nation’s roads by incorporating new advanced driver assistance technologies, adding a crashworthiness pedestrian protection program, and setting a roadmap for future program changes over the next 10 years.

The updated 5-Star Safety Ratings program—known as the New Car Assessment Program, or NCAP—emphasizes several new and emerging safety technologies and vehicle safety